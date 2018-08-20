Novan up 22% premarket on encouraging performance of SB414 2%

Thinly traded nano cap Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) is up 22% premarket on light volume on the heels of its announcement of positive early-stage data on topical cream SB414.

A recently completed Phase 1b trial in atopic dermatitis (AD) showed the a topical nitric oxide therapeutic has efficacy potential. The company says clinical results and biomarker data support advancing nitric oxide-based treatments for a range of inflammatory skin diseases including AD, psoriasis and acne rosacea.

Results from the Phase 1b trial in 48 adults with mild-to-moderate AD showed that treatment with SB414 2% cream downregulated pro-inflammatory cytokines, producing statistically significant reductions compared to vehicle (placebo). The proportion of patients achieving at least a three-point improvement in an itching scale after two weeks of treatment was 71% in the treatment group versus 43% for vehicle.

The results for the 6% formulation of SB414 failed to demonstrate a treatment benefit. It was not consistently effective in reducing biomarkers across the AD and psoriasis studies, possibly due to increased irritation scores. Systemic exposure was detected in a subset of participants (unwanted) which cleared in almost all within 12 hours.

It intends to advance SB414 2% in AD and conduct exploratory studies in psoriasis and acne rosacea.