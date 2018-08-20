RedHill Biopharma receives allowance for new U.S. patent covering RHB-106

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) has received a Notice of Allowance from the USPTO for a new formulation patent covering RHB-106, which is expected to be valid until at least 2033. Additional patent applications for RHB-106 are pending in numerous other countries.

RHB-106 is an encapsulated bowel cleanser licensed to Salix Pharmaceuticals.

RedHill and Salix recently amended their license agreement to include certain development activities, timelines and milestones to be achieved, as well as collaboration in relation to intellectual property rights.