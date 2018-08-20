SAIC awarded U.S. Army task order

The U.S. Army and the General Services Administration has awarded Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) a task order to provide support to the Maneuver Center of Excellence, Maneuver Battle Lab in Fort Benning, Georgia.

The single-award task order has a one-year base period of performance, four one-year options, and is valued at approximately $52M.

"During the past 13 years, SAIC has successfully supported the Maneuver Battle Lab and helped them meet fast-paced demands. We are excited to continue our work in experimentation, modeling and simulation, and systems engineering for the Army," said SAIC's Jim Scanlon.