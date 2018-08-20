China's Anbang shopping $5.5B luxury hotel collection: WSJ

Anbang Insurance Group, which was seized by the Chinese government earlier this year, is looking to sell the portfolio of luxury hotels it bought two years ago for $5.5B, the Wall Street Journal reports, citing people familiar with the matter.

Anbang has been entertaining offers for individual properties in its portfolio, including high-end properties like the Essex House Hotel in Manhattan, the Four Seasons Hotel in Jackson Hole, WY, and the InterContinental Hotels in Chicago and Miami, the WSJ reported in February.

Now it wants to sell the entire portfolio of about 15 hotels, according to the people. Anbang bought the group of luxury hotels in Blackstone Group for $5.5B in 2016.

It's not clear, though, what Anbang can get now for the hotels. U.S. luxury hotel sales volume and prices per room for those sales have fallen in recent years, the WSJ says.

