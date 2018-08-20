Nike catches pair of upgrades

Nike (NYSE:NKE) is on watch after catching two upgrades from the Wall Street crowed.

Piper Jaffray bumps Nike up to Overweight from Neutral on its view that the athletic category will continue to grow, led by a reacceleration in North America. E-commerce is still seen as a significant tailwind to Nike's business.

Susquehanna lifts Nike to Positive from Neutral, noting that the Swoosh is grabbing market share back from Adidas. Analyst Sam Poser and team are confident that Nike will hits its FY23 $50B revenue target.