AngloGold +2% as full-year output seen at top, costs at low end of guidance

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) +2.2% pre-market after swinging to a net H1 profit and forecasting FY 2018 production at the top end and costs at the bottom end of company guidance.

AU says it expects to meet the top end of its full-year production outlook of 3.3M-3.5M oz. of gold, while all-in sustaining costs are seen at the low end of guidance of $990-$1,060/oz.

For H1, total revenue slipped 5% Y/Y to $1.92B, net debt fell 17% to $1.79B, total production slid 6% to 1.63M gold oz. and all-in sustaining costs fell 5% to $1,020/oz.

“The business is in good shape,” says CEO Srinivasan Venkatakrishnan, who will leave the company at the end of August when Barrick Gold’s Kelvin Dushnisky takes the helm. “Production is strong, costs are improving and our pipeline is well stocked with options.”

AU began preparations to redevelop its idled Obuasi mine in Ghana after receiving government approvals, an accomplishment the CEO says ranks among his "most satisfying"as he prepares to step down.