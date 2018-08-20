FAT Brands announces 12-unit west coast expansion

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) announces the development of 12 new co-branded Fatburger and Buffalo's Express restaurants throughout Southern California, and one co-branded Fatburger and Buffalo's Express restaurant in Washington state. The locations are slated to open within the next year.

“We are excited to expand our existing presence on the West Coast with these upcoming locations,” said Andy Wiederhorn, CEO of FAT Brands (FAT). “We have incredible partnerships that we have cultivated and are thrilled to share our signature, American fare at Fatburger and Buffalo's Express to consumers in these markets.”