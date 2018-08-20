Tesla in reverse to start the week

JPMorgan lowers its price target on Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) to $195 from $308.

The firm states concerns that Tesla may not have funding for the go-private secured to the extent implied by Elon Musk's tweet.

"Our interpretation of subsequent events leads us to believe that funding was not secured for a going private transaction, nor was there any formal proposal," writes analyst Ryan Brinkman.

Shares of Tesla are down 3.76% in premarket trading to $294.50 after falling 8.9% on Friday. Over the weekend, a report that the Saudi PIF is taking a stake in Lucid Motors also caught some attention.

