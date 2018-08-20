YogaWorks lower after Cowen cut

YogaWorks (NASDAQ:YOGA) slides in early trading after Cowen downgrades the stock to a Market Perform rating from Outperform on near-term concerns.

"We do believe YogaWorks is making the right decisions for the long-term health of the business and customer lifetime value, but the stock valuation could be sideways as the company undergoes needed change," writes analyst Oliver Chen and team.

Cowen pulled its prior target of $7 as it takes a breather.