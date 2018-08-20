Online fashion player Farfetch files for IPO

Fashion unicorn Farfetch (FARF, FTCH) files for an IPO on the New York Stock Exchange.

The listing could value the London-based fashion e-commerce platform for as much as $5B.

Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan, Allen & Company and UBS Securities are listed as joint lead book-running managers for the proposed offering.

Farfetch says it could face competition from large tech companies and/or luxury sellers. Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Tapestry (NYSE:TPR), Michael Kors (NYSE:KORS), Lululemon (NASDAQ:LULU), Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL), PVH(NYSE:PVH) and Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) could all be Farfetch market share targets.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) is a significant backer of Farfetch.

SEC Form F-1