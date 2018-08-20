Premarket analyst action - healthcare

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) initiated with Outperform rating and $29 (81% upside) price target at JMP Securities. Initiated with Outperform rating and $26 price target at BMO Capital Markets.

The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) price target raised to $50 (25% upside) from $40 at Citigroup. Buy rating maintained.

Bayer AG (OTCPK:BAYRY) resumed with Outperform rating at Credit Suisse.

Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS) initiated with Outperform rating and $75 (20% upside) price target at Raymond James.

Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDA) initiated with Outperform rating and $40 (167% upside) price target at Cowen and Company. Initiated with Buy rating and $30 price target at Needham. Initiated with Buy rating and $22 price target at Jefferies.