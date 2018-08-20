Noble Group founder Elman declines executive director role

Noble Group (OTCPK:NOBGF) says founder Richard Elman will not take a previously announced position as an executive director in the restructured company, citing “personal reasons.”

Elman is Noble’s former chairman and controls nearly 18% of the equity in the current company, and he backed the proposed $3.5B debt-to-equity swap that would restructure the company after it improved the terms and announced a board seat for him in the new firm.

Noble says it has won support from 86% of senior creditors and ~30% of shareholders, including Elman, have committed to back the proposed restructuring.