STRATA Skin Sciences inks deal with private equity backed group of dermatology clinics

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) signs a strategic marketing agreement with one of the nations’ largest private equity backed dermatology groups.

The agreement allows for deployment across the group’s network of dozens of clinics to place the XTRAC excimer laser and to utilize XTRAC value-add business model. The placement is on a pay per use basis with no upfront cost to the practices.

The agreement will be implemented across the group’s network, with the first 10 clinics expected to be deployed before the end of 2018. Financial terms are not disclosed.