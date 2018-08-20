Cheetah Mobile up 12% premarket, sees sequential revenue growth resuming

Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) +12% in premarket trading as Q2 revenue beat consensus and the mobile internet company predicts that quarterly revenue will resume sequential growth trends.

The company sees Q3 revenue 1.29B yuan (US$194.9M)-1.35B yuan (US$204.0M). Q2 revenue of 1.10B yuan (US$113.7M) beat consensus by $12.7M and exceeded its own guidance of 1.02B yuan-1.08B yuan.

"In this quarter, revenues from mobile utility products in the domestic market grew substantially, primarily driven by our Clean Master application for the Chinese market, which reached over 30 million DAUs in June," says Chairman and CEO Sheng Fu.

In H2, the Cheetah mobile sees growth coming from its mobile utility products business in the domestic market, growth in its mobile game business, and normal seasonality effect.

Q2 adjusted EBITDA rose 30% to 164.2M yuan (US$24.8M) Y/Y.

Operating margin of 11.6% slipped from 11.9% in Q1.

