Hoegh LNG wins deal to supply floating LNG terminal for Australian project

Hoegh LNG (NYSE:HMLP) says it won a tender to supply a floating LNG import terminal for a consortium seeking to import liquefied natural gas to Australia’s east coast from 2020.

A consortium that includes Japan’s JERA and Marubeni says it signed an agreement giving it the right to lease one of HMLP’s floating storage and regasification units, to be docked at Port Kembla.

The project needs approvals from New South Wales state, which is evaluating the proposal on a fast track as “critical state significant infrastructure” amid pressure to drive down gas prices.