Link Motion +19.6% on announcing a Business cooperation with Alibaba Group's online travel agency Fliggy

Link Motion (NYSE:LKM) +19.6% premarket on reaching a new business cooperation agreement with Fliggy, the travel agency subsidiary of e-commerce conglomerate Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA).

The company will serve as the first supplier to Fliggy's "smart scenic spot" project in Hangzhou, which aims to drive traffic to popular tourist locations while integrating offline activities such as eating, traveling and entertainment into smart internet-connected screens, such as those inside Link Motion's smart ride vehicles.

Tang Duo, Executive Vice President and Head of Link Motion's Smart Ride Business said, "Fliggy's large, established user base expects a high-quality, seamless travel experience, making Fliggy an ideal partner for our revolutionary smart ride service. I look forward to continued business cooperation with Fliggy, AutoNavi and other Alibaba Group companies as we continue to roll out our Smart Ride services."