Therapix Biosciences net loss improves in Q2

Therapix Biosciences (TRPX) Q2 results: Revenues: $0; Net Loss: ($1.2M) (+36.8%); Loss Per Share: ($0.35) (+68.2%); Quick Assets: $5.1M (-56.8%).

The Phase IIb, placebo-controlled 12-week clinical trial for THX-110 in TS will be conducted in Germany. First patient enrollment is anticipated by the end of Q3. Top line results are expected in H1 2020.

The Company has initiated a Phase IIa, sponsor-initiated trial for the treatment of OSA using THX-110, at Assuta Medical Center in Israel. Top line results are expected in H1 2019.