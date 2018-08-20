Ichor announces $50M increase to share repurchase program

The Board of Directors of Ichor Holdings (NASDAQ:ICHR) has authorized the repurchase of up to an additional $50M of the Company’s ordinary shares, incremental to the $50M of repurchases completed between February and July of 2018 and will be funded using a combination of our available cash, future cash flows, and incremental borrowing under our revolving credit facility.

As of June 29, 2018, we had $63M in cash, $190M in total long-term debt, and approximately 25.3M shares outstanding.

Given the share repurchases completed in Q3 to date, company estimates weighted-average fully-diluted share count to be 24.7M shares for Q3.