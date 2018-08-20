GasLog signs two new charter deals with Cheniere Energy

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) says it signed two new charter party agreements, each for a firm period of seven years, with a wholly owned subsidiary of Cheniere Energy (NYSEMKT:LNG), with an option for the charter of one or two additional newbuild vessels.

To fulfill the charters, GLOG says two 174K cm LNG carriers with low pressure two stroke propulsion were ordered from Samsung Heavy Industries in South Korea, with expected delivery in late 2020.

GLOG says the rate of hire for the charters is "broadly in line with mid-cycle rates and delivers returns in line with [its] financial strategy."

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) has the right to acquire the vessels delivered into the charters; As a result, GLOP's potential dropdown pipeline will increase to 11 LNG carriers with charter length of five years or longer.