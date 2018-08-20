Jefferies closes on Garcadia auto dealer group sale

Jefferies Financial (NYSE:JEF) closes on the sale of its equity interest in Garcadia, its auto dealer group, to its current partners, the Garff family.

It gets $375M cash for the dealer group sale. It expects to close on the sale of associated real estate later this month for $48M in cash, net of the mortgage on real estate.

Estimated pretax gain of about $220M will be included in Q3 results.

Source: Press Release

