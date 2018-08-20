Intevac announces $10M expansion of existing $30M share repurchase program

The Board of Directors of Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) has authorized the repurchase of up to an additional $10M of the company’s ordinary shares, incremental to the $30M stock repurchase plan currently in place; thereby increasing the total repurchase plan to $40M.

With current plan, the company has repurchased 4.8M shares for a total of $28.5M.

This incremental $10M share repurchase program is effective immediately and will be funded using the company’s available cash and future cash flows.

As of June 30, 2018, Intevac had $39M in cash and restricted cash, no long-term debt, and ~22.5M shares outstanding.