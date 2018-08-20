Union Gaming stays positive on PlayAGS

Union Gaming keeps a Buy rating on PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) after Q2 results came in ahead of expectations.

Analyst Jonh Decree notes that the recent 5.5M secondary offering on the behalf of Apollo did little to dent PlayAGS' share price momentum.

"We view the continued exit of Apollo ultimately as a valuation positive as it increases trading liquidity and float," writes DeCree.

Union Gaming takes it price target on PlayAGS to $35 from $30.

Shares of PlayAGS are up 35% over the last 90 days.