Huami reports Q2 results, beats on revenue guidance

Huami Corporation (HMI -2.5% ) reports Q2 sales growth of 54.8% Y/Y to $114.9M, due to an increase in the sales of self-branded products, exceeding guidance range.

Gross margin was flat compared Y/Y to 25.9%.

Total operating expenses increased by 42.2% Y/Y to RMB97.9M, primarily due to an increase in personnel-related costs, advertisement promotion expenses, and professional fees.

Operating income was RMB99M (+70.1% Y/Y).

Total units shipped reached 5.4M (+20% Y/Y).

The Company had cash and equivalents of RMB893.9M.

Q3 Outlook: Net revenues RMB820-840M, which would represent an increase of ~73-77.2% Y/Y.

