Reuters: Hess southeast Asia offshore gas assets attract bid interest

Hess' (NYSE:HES) southeast Asian offshore natural gas assets, estimated to be worth $4B-$5B, have attracted takeover interest from firms including Thailand’s PTTEP and Austria's OMV, Reuters reports.

Hess, which has a collection of gas fields in North Malay Basin in offshore Malaysia and in the Malaysia-Thailand Joint Development Area with 50% equal partner Petronas, has not yet decided whether to sell the assets.

Hess is developing large offshore oil projects in South America and U.S. shale oil; in 2014, the company sold its Thai assets to PTTEP for $1B and sold its Indonesian assets.