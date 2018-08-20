SpaceX shareholders weigh in on Tesla

Axios says it has talked to several SpaceX (SPACE) shareholders about reports that the company could be involved in helping to finance a go-private Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) plan.

"They will go nuts if SpaceX itself tries to finance the Tesla buyout, at least in any meaningful way," reports back Dan Primack.

"They have the Musk company with profits and a deep management bench, and see no reason to marry it with the opposite. Particularly given all the conflicts of interest and possible regulatory headaches," he adds.

Of course, Musk as a very large SpaceX shareholder could pledge his own shares as part of a Tesla privatization bid.