Humanigen's lenzilumab shows encouraging action in preclinical study

Humanigen (OTCQB:HGEN) announces positive results from a preclinical study investigating its anti-GM-CSF antibody lenzilumab combined with a CD19-targeting chimeric antigen T-cell therapy (CART19). The data showed a reduction in neurotoxicity and cytokine release syndrome (CRS) while demonstrating enhanced CART19 proliferation and effector functions.

The results will be submitted for presentation at ASH in December.

CEO Dr. Cameron Durrant says, “This is the first time it has been demonstrated that the spectrum of toxicities seen in CART19 clinical trials can be effectively prevented in vivo. We anticipate a highly impactful presentation and believe the totality of this data are very compelling and implicate GM-CSF as the key trigger in the NT and CRS cytokine cascade. We are committed to bringing lenzilumab forward in the near term to help CAR-T cell therapy realize its full potential.”