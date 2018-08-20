RCI acquires top gentlemen's club in Pittsburgh for $15M

RCI Hospitality (RICK +1% ) announced acquisition of assets of Blush Gentlemen's Club & Sports Bar, a top club located in Pittsburgh, and related real estate for $15M.

RCI will pay $2.5M cash payment, $7.5M in seller-financing, and $5M in cash for the real estate.

"Blush fits perfectly in line with our goal of acquiring profitable number one locations with a long history of cash flow. As a $3 million plus in EBITDA club, the acquisition fits our capital allocation strategy in terms of valuation and cash on cash return", commented Eric Langan, President & CEO, of RCI.