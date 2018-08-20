Enrollment underway in EyeGate Pharma's pilot study of OBG in patients following PRK surgery

The first participant has been enrolled in EyeGate Pharmaceuticals' (EYEG -2.2%) Phase 1/2 clinical trial assessing its Ocular Bandage Gel (OBG) to accelerate re-epithelialization of large corneal epithelial defects in patients who have undergone photorefractive keratectomy (PRK) surgery.
The 45-subject study will compare OBG to current standard-of-care bandage contact lens plus artificial tears. The co-primary endpoints are the time to complete wound healing and the percentage of patients achieving complete wound healing on day 3.
The estimated primary completion date is late October.
