Stocks edge higher on hopes for U.S.-China trade talks

Stocks start mostly higher, with the S&P 500 poised within less than a percentage point of its all-time high set on Jan. 26; Dow +0.3%, S&P +0.1%, Nasdaq -0.1%.
The market is getting a boost from trade talks between the U.S. and China scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday, the conclusion of the Greek bailout and strength in the the trade-sensitive Shanghai Composite index, which has bounced off a two-year low.
Overseas, the Shanghai Composite closed +1.1% but Japan's Nikkei finished -0.3%; in Europe, Germany's DAX +1.2%, France's CAC +0.7% and U.K.'s FTSE +0.4%.
M&A activity also has investors buzzing, with at-home carbonated drink maker SodaStream agreeing to be acquired by PepsiCo for ~$3.2B.
Most sectors are positive, led by materials (+0.6%), consumer discretionary (+0.4%), industrials (+0.4%) and health care (+0.4%); on the downside, the utilities (-0.4%) and real estate (flat) groups are at the back of the pack.
U.S. Treasury prices are higher, pushing yields lower across the curve, with the benchmark 10-year yield down 3 bps at 2.84%.
U.S. WTI crude oil futures +0.3% at $66.13/bbl.
