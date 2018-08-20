Stocks edge higher on hopes for U.S.-China trade talks

Stocks start mostly higher, with the S&P 500 poised within less than a percentage point of its all-time high set on Jan. 26; Dow +0.3% , S&P +0.1% , Nasdaq -0.1% .

The market is getting a boost from trade talks between the U.S. and China scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday, the conclusion of the Greek bailout and strength in the the trade-sensitive Shanghai Composite index, which has bounced off a two-year low.

Overseas, the Shanghai Composite closed +1.1% but Japan's Nikkei finished -0.3% ; in Europe, Germany's DAX +1.2% , France's CAC +0.7% and U.K.'s FTSE +0.4% .

M&A activity also has investors buzzing, with at-home carbonated drink maker SodaStream agreeing to be acquired by PepsiCo for ~$3.2B.

Most sectors are positive, led by materials ( +0.6% ), consumer discretionary ( +0.4% ), industrials ( +0.4% ) and health care ( +0.4% ); on the downside, the utilities ( -0.4% ) and real estate (flat) groups are at the back of the pack.

U.S. Treasury prices are higher, pushing yields lower across the curve, with the benchmark 10-year yield down 3 bps at 2.84%.