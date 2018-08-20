Wells lowers Deere's PT on conservative multiples

Deere shares are dipping slightly (DE -0.4% ) in premarket trade following mixed FQ2 results on Friday, as analysts highlighted concerns about trade wars and soft grain prices.

Wells Fargo lowered its price target on the stock to $180 from $190, citing more conservative multiples; while the outlook was above consensus, the firm said it still appeared conservative.

"While management did not provide formal F2019 guidance, DE outlined that it expects farmers to continue to replace equipment due to age and productivity enhancements on new products."

More analyst coverage:

RBC Capital: Maintains Outperform rating and $200 PT - pointing to solid equipment orders reducing fears of the impacts from trade tensions.

Jefferies: Maintains Hold rating and $150 PT - crediting DE for working through the decline in the ag cycle nicely, helped by strength in small tractors in the U.S.

Goldman Sachs: Maintains Buy rating and $175 PT - believing ag and turf operating leverage will accelerate in FY19 on better pricing and precision ag feature mix.

Argus: Maintains a Buy rating and $160 PT - thinking both currency and commodities have passed inflection points and DE's top and bottom lines, as well as margins, will continue to recover.