AC Immune advancing anti-Abeta vaccine ACI-24; shares up 1%

AC Immune SA (ACIU +1.1% ) announces two clinical milestone related to anti-Abeta vaccine candidate ACI-24.

A Phase 2 study in patients with mild Alzheimer's disease (AD) is underway aiming to confirm the positive trends observed in the previous Phase 1 trial.

The high dose cohort in its Phase 1b study in adults with Down syndrome with AD-like characteristics is now fully enrolled. Interim data from the low dose cohort, fully enrolled a year ago, should be available later this year.

The company says ACI-24 is designed to stimulate the immune system to produce antibodies that target Abeta proteins to prevent plaque accumulation and enhance plaque clearance.