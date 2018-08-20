AC Immune advancing anti-Abeta vaccine ACI-24; shares up 1%

AC Immune SA (ACIU +1.1%) announces two clinical milestone related to anti-Abeta vaccine candidate ACI-24.
A Phase 2 study in patients with mild Alzheimer's disease (AD) is underway aiming to confirm the positive trends observed in the previous Phase 1 trial.
The high dose cohort in its Phase 1b study in adults with Down syndrome with AD-like characteristics is now fully enrolled. Interim data from the low dose cohort, fully enrolled a year ago, should be available later this year.
The company says ACI-24 is designed to stimulate the immune system to produce antibodies that target Abeta proteins to prevent plaque accumulation and enhance plaque clearance.
