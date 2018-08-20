Fitch Ratings on Tyson Foods

Fitch Ratings affirms the default credit rating on Tyson Foods (TSN -0.2% ) at BBB following the company's $2.2B acquisition of Keystone Foods aimed at growing its value-added protein portfolio and boosting the Asia Pacific business.

Fitch: "Tyson's acquisition of Keystone Foods is complementary to the existing portfolio, improves scale and is consistent with the company's strategy of transitioning from a commodity meat and poultry processor to a higher margin protein-packed foods firm that should benefit from expanded growth opportunities in the Asia Pacific region as well as exports on key markets via a new international platform. Fitch expects pro forma total debt-to-EBITDA at transaction close in the 2.6x to 2.7x range, with leverage declining to the 2.3x to 2.4x range in the following year. Debt reduction will be a priority as Tyson suspends discretionary share buybacks and utilizes FCF to return net debt-to-EBITDA to the company's targeted 1.5x - 2.0x range over the medium term."

Fitch keeps a Stable outlook on Tyson.

Previously: Tyson Foods to acquire Keystone Foods for $2.16B (Aug. 20)