News Corp. slips as MS downgrades on Foxtel competition

News Corp. is sharply lower today (NWS -4.7% , NWSA -4% ) with Morgan Stanley cutting shares to Underweight after a look at Australian unit Foxtel.

Foxtel will likely need to rebase earnings lower as its existing subscriber base on cable/satellite (and its high ARPU) come under pressure. Meanwhile, amid competition from Netflix and streaming services, Foxtel's own plans for a streaming sports service could be an "exciting opportunity" if it's bold about pricing, says analyst Andrew McLeod. (h/t Bloomberg)

His price target on NWSA is $12.50, down from $17 and now implying 6.4% downside.