Cincinnati Insurance says insurance chief to retire in 2019

Cincinnati Financial (CINF +0.6% ) says Jacob F. Scherer, Jr., chief insurance officer and executive vice president ot the company's lead subsidiary, the Cincinnati Insurance Company, will retire in August of next year.

As of Jan. 1, 2018, Stephen Spray, currently senior vice president of commercial lines, will become chief insurance officer and assume executive oversight of the company's property casualty insurance business.

Sean Givler, now senior vice president of sales & marketing, will take over leadership of the the company's commercial lines.

