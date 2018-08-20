U.S. set to roll back restrictions on coal-burning power plants

The Trump administration is set to roll back restrictions on coal-fired power plants, likely announcing plans this week to replace restrictive Obama-era climate policies with new rules designed to help coal-burning plants run harder and stay open longer.

Pres. Trump will hold a rally on Tuesday in West Virginia, a heartland of U.S. coal mining, and the administration is expected to announce its plan to coincide with the event.

The rules likely will offer a range of options for regulations on a state by state basis, offering the ability to require coal-fired plants to become more efficient so they have lower emissions for every megawatt hour they generate.

But the move to boost U.S. coal may not be enough to help the ailing sector, which is being overshadowed by cheaper and cleaner fuels including natural gas and wind and solar energy that have driven consumers and power companies away from coal.

Environmental groups and others who support action to address the threat of climate change are sure to challenge the administration’s plans in court.

