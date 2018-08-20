Universal Security Instruments up 6% post Q1 results

Universal Security Instruments (UUU +6.6% ) reported Q1 sales growth of 22% Y/Y to $4.05M and net loss of $438k or $0.19 (-19.3% Y/Y).

Inventory was at $5.86M (+32.5% Y/Y).

Company had cash balance of $77k as of June 30, 2018, as compared to $246.51K.

Our pattern of higher sales has continued into the June quarter and we are anticipating this trend to continue. We do not know, at this time, what affect, if any, the new tariffs imposed by the Trump Administration on Chinese products will have on the Company. To date, only our ground fault circuit interrupters, which constitute only a small portion of our sales, have been included in products subject to the new tariffs, and the next group of tariffs are expected to be announced at the end of September. We are monitoring the tariff situation and once the final list is issued we will determine the strategies to follow," stated Harvey Grossblatt, President and CEO.

Previously: Universal Security Instruments reports Q1 results (Aug. 20)