RPM eliminates 'poison pill' provision

"On August 17, 2018, RPM International (RPM +1.4% ) and Equiniti Trust Company, as rights agent, entered into an Amendment to the Rights Agreement, dated as of April 21, 2009.

The Amendment accelerates the expiration of the Rights from May 11, 2019 to August 17, 2018, and has the effect of terminating the Rights Agreement on that date.

At the time of the termination of the Rights Agreement, all of the Rights distributed to holders of the Company’s Common Stock pursuant to the Rights Agreement will expire."

Filing Form 8-A/A