Shell recovers 95% of oil from Nigerian spills but pipeline still shut

Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) says its Nigerian subsidiary has recovered more than 95% of the oil from two spills that took place this year, but the Trans Ramos pipeline that carries crude to the coast for export remains closed.

The pipeline, which carries some Forcados crude oil to the export terminal of the same name, closed in late April following two leaks; the Forcados grade, along with Bonny Light and Qua Iboe, is one of Nigeria's three largest crude streams.

Although Shell has not specified the amount of crude affected by the closure, the pipeline has a capacity of 100K bbl/day.