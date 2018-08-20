FT: Alibaba's Ant Financial delaying IPO again

An initial public offering for Ant Financial, payments arm of Alibaba (BABA +1.6%), is being pushed back yet again, the Financial Times reports.
The listing seemed imminent after Ant raised a staggering $14B in a June fund-raising round.
Now two sources tell FT that a listing is unlikely before the end of 2019 and one says it's "years" away.
That comes as profitability has been wiped out amid heavy cash burn and competition for market share with its counterpart payments division at Tencent (TCEHY +0.9%). And Beijing has been cracking down on nonbank financial service firms.
