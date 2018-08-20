Treasury yields lower; Gundlach warns of short squeeze

Jeff Gundlach over weekend took note of a massive increase in short interest in 10- and 30-year Treasury bond futures. "Highest for both in history, by far," he says. "Could cause quite a squeeze."

The current action isn't exactly a squeeze, but the 10-year yield has been trending lower this month. It's down another 2.5 basis points today to 2.83% after starting August at just above 3%.

TLT +0.6% , TBT -1.2%

