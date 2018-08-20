More on Sasol FY results

Sasol (SSL -0.9% ) reports FY EBITDA increase 10% Y/Y to R$52B.

Two internal outages at Secunda Synfuels Operations lowers volumes by 3%; however, Eurasian operations volumes up 3%

Liquid fuels and Base Chemicals sales volumes down 2% and 1%, respectively both impacted by Synfuels plant shutdown

Natref's production volumes were down 9% due to planned shutdowns and an unexpected electricity supply interruption

Normalized cash fixed costs remains flat, in real terms

2019 Outlook: Secunda Synfuels volumes ~7.6M-7.7M tons; liquid fuel sales ~ 57M-58M bbls; Base Chemicals and Performance Chemicals to increase ~2%-3% and 2%-4%, respectively; Capex of ~R$38B for 2019 and R$30B for 2020.

Financial Statement

