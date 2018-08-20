Deutsche Bank's CFO urges employees to cut travel: Bloomberg

Deutsche Bank's (DB -0.1% ) finance chief James von Moltke is encouraging the company's staff to “take every opportunity to restrict non-essential travel” so the bank can meet its cost-reduction for the year, Bloomberg reports.

In April, Deutsche Bank CEO Christian Sewing said he'd keep expenses to under EUR23B this year, mostly by cutting more than 4,000 jobs by the end of 2018.

Last month, von Moltke asked Deutsche Bank employees to suggest cost-cutting measures, said a person familiar with the matter.

