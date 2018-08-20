China’s top lithium producer set for Hong Kong IPO to fund SQM purchase

China's Tianqi Lithium has chosen Morgan Stanley and CLSA for a Hong Kong initial public offering to fund its $4B purchase of a stake in Chile’s SQM, according to a prospectus.

The transaction has raised concerns in Chile about Tianqi’s dominance in the lithium market, and Chile’s national competition authority has opened an investigation into the deal; the company's listing prospectus says, “As a result, the SQM transaction might be delayed, modified or entirely blocked if the [authority] determines that it entails antitrust risks and refers the SQM transaction to the Chilean Antitrust Court."

Tianqi mines lithium in China and at the Greenbushes hard rock mine in Australia, the largest lithium mine in the world.