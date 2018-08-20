Oceaneering wins drill pipe riser systems contract from Petrobras

Oceaneering International (OI +0.6% ) says it secured a four-year contract with a one-year optional extension from Petrobras (PBR -1.4% ) to support intervention and completion operations in Brazil.

OII says it will supply and operate three drill pipe riser systems with installation workover control systems along with project management, engineering and support services.

OII, which says it will start constructing and building the assets in Q3, expects the value of the contract will exceed $50M in revenue during the initial four-year period.