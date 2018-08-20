Pain Therapeutics announces closing of $11.3M registered direct offering

Pain Therapeutics, Inc. (PTIE -0.2% ) announced the closing of its previously announced registered direct offering of 8.86M shares of its common stock, which was priced at-the-market at a purchase price of $1.15 per share, for gross proceeds of ~$10.19M.

The net proceeds of the offering are estimated to be ~$10.3M, after deducting placement agent fees and other estimated offering expenses.

Pain Therapeutics intends to use the net proceeds from this offering for drug development and general corporate purposes and for other working capital and general corporate purposes.

H.C. Wainwright & Co. acted as the exclusive placement agent for the offering.