Elox Pharma continues selloff, down 3%

Thinly traded micro cap Elox Pharmaceuticals (ELOX -2.7% ) is down on below-average volume. Shares have dropped over 27% since last week.

Several weeks ago, the company announced that a Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating lead candidate ELX-02 in cystic fibrosis and cystinosis should launch next quarter.

Last week, SunTrust cut its Q3 EPS target to a loss of ($0.42)/share from ($0.22) although it maintained its Buy rating.

At the end of June, it had $63.4M in cash and equivalents which it says should be sufficient to fund operations into 2020.