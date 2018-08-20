Elox Pharma continues selloff, down 3%

Thinly traded micro cap Elox Pharmaceuticals (ELOX -2.7%) is down on below-average volume. Shares have dropped over 27% since last week.
Several weeks ago, the company announced that a Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating lead candidate ELX-02 in cystic fibrosis and cystinosis should launch next quarter.
Last week, SunTrust cut its Q3 EPS target to a loss of ($0.42)/share from ($0.22) although it maintained its Buy rating.
At the end of June, it had $63.4M in cash and equivalents which it says should be sufficient to fund operations into 2020.
