Tenable +2.5% as analysts launch post-IPO coverage

Digital security firm Tenable Holdings (NASDAQ:TENB) is up 2.5% amid a round of analyst initiations, a little after three weeks since the stock had its coming-out on Nasdaq.

A bullish price target of $41, implying 28% upside, comes from IPO co-manager BTIG, which acknowledges the shares aren't cheap but that the company will see more than 30% compound annual growth in revenue over the coming three years, driving cash flow. (h/t Bloomberg)

Deutsche Bank (also a joint lead on the offering) has its target at $40 based on a "compelling" growth profile and solid valuation compared to Tenable's high-growth peers. Another co-lead, Morgan Stanley, is more cautious with a $31 price target but also sees healthy revenue growth (more than 25% for years) and says Tenable's in the center of an attractive cybersecurity market.

Shares are already up 40% from the July IPO pricing.