Global corporate default tally rises to 55 last week, S&P Global says

The 2018 global corporate default count rises to 55 as Turkey-based fleet leasing company Fleetcorp Operasyonel Tasit Kiralama ve Turizm defaults, says S&P Global.

While the overall global default number is lower than it was as this point in 2017, defaults in emerging markets have more than doubled so far in 2018--to 12 compared with five at the same time last year.

Last year, there were 95 defaults, the lowest since 2014 and down 41% from 163 in 2016.

So far this year, the oil and gas sector accounts for the largest proportion by industry category-- with 18% of the total, followed by consumer products with 15%.

By region, the U.S. has the highest number, with 32 defaults so far in 2018.

Global speculative-grade default rate fell to 2.40% as of June 30, 2018, from 2.48% as of May 31.