Sears board on the hot spot

Sears Holdings (NASDAQ:SHLD) trims another 3.4% as pressure builds around the board to consider Eddie Lampert's proposal to buy the Kenmore brand and other assets from the company.
"Sears board’s four independent members must decide whether to sell one of the company’s prized brands to its controlling shareholder or hold out at a time that Sears’s business has deteriorated and a major debt payment looms," notes WSJ's Suzanne Kapner.
Time is an issue on the asset sale proposal with $133M in Sears debt coming due in October.
