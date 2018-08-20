Birner Dental Management Services completes sale of monument

Birner Dental Management Services (OTC:BDMS) completed the sale of its Monument, Colorado dental office.

The sale of the Monument office is expected to have a positive effect on the consolidated EBITDA from operations on an ongoing basis.

While the Company has no formal plan in place to reduce its overall footprint, Management and the Board of Directors have initiated a detailed review of all underperforming locations.

The review will seek to maximize the Company's cash flow, potentially repurpose valuable capital equipment, and rationalize or rebalance office personnel costs.

Press Release